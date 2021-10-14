Bonfire Night in Lancashire 2021: Here are 10 top places to watch the fireworks ...

Where are you watching the fireworks in Lancashire on bonfire night?

Here's our guide to some of the best bonfire and fireworks events in Lancashire ...

Chorley

Heskin Hall Fireworks

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sparklers are always part of the fun on bonfire night

A spectacular firework display plus tribute acts Take That, Abba, The Greatest Showman and Frozen.

Taking place on 2 Nov.

Visit the Heskin Hall website for more details.

Lancaster

Light Up Lancaster 2021

Transforming the streets, gardens and historical venues of Lancaster on the first weekend of November is Light Up Lancaster - a spectacular two-night festival of light and art by international and local artists - illuminating the city’s heritage.

Taking place on 5 Nov.

Visit LightUpLancaster for more details.

Skipton

Bonfire Weekend Festival

A special night of fireworks, fun, entertainment, and a huge bonfire at Thornton Hall Country Park.

Taking place on 5 Nov.

Visit the Skipton Bonfire Night website for more details.

Gisburn, Clitheroe

Gisburne Park Estate Bonfire and Fireworks Display

A spectacular bonfire and firework display.

Taking place on 5 Nov.

Visit the Gisburn Park Estate website for more details.

Poulton-le-Fylde

Cottam Hall Bonfire and Fireworks Night

Poulton Rotary Club will be holding their 32nd Annual Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Display Cottam Hall Fields.

Taking place on 5 Nov.

Visit the Visit Poulton website for more details.

Darwen

Darwen Mayor's Charity Bonfire

Darwen Mayor's official town bonfire returns to Darwen Cricket Club. The fire will be lit at 6:30pm with a spectacular firework display lighting up the sky at 7:30pm.

Taking place on 6 Nov.

Visit the Darwen Mayor's Charity Facebook page for more details.

Blackburn

Blackburn Charity Bonfire 2021

The Annual Blackburn Charity Bonfire Night and Firework display will take place at Witton Country Park, Blackburn.

There will be fairground rides, food, live music on stage, plus of course a bonfire and firework display.

Taking place on Nov 6.

Visit the Blackburn Charity Bonfire Facebook page for more details.

Clitheroe

Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display promises great value entertainment for all, with food and drink on the castle field from 5pm, alongside on-field entertainment and activities.

Taking place on 6 Nov.

Visit the Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display Facebook page for more details.

Blackpool

Fireworks at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Pleasure Beach is open on Saturday 6th November from 11 am – 5 pm for an incredible fireworks display to celebrate 125 years.

Visit the Pleasure Beach website for tickets.

Burnley

The Thornton Bonfire 2021

Brownside Road, Burnley

The fire will be lit at 6.30pm and food will be available; adults can also enjoy the outside bar.

Taking place on 5 Nov.