Borough country musician looking forward to festival

Gary Quinn, from Leigh, is one of the organisers of the Buckle and Boots Festival in Stockport, which is a major gathering point each year for the UK’s country music scene.

With the Government’s roadmap pointing towards restrictions due to Covid-19 potentially ending in mid-June, the music industry is looking forward to getting back on stage after a year without gigs.

Gary Quinn

Gary says that, after a nightmare 12 months for the arts and entertainment industry, both artists and music fans have been keen to attend the event, which takes place on the last weekend in July.

He says: “At the moment we’re going ahead.

“We’re being mindful that things could change at any minute but let’s be positive.

“We’ve all talked about how much we’ve missed getting out to music events.

Brett Kissel playing Buckle and Boots Festival. Photo by Edward Whytock

“It’s such an important part of life and I think people have realised that over the last year, whether it’s background music in a bar or restaurant or attending your favourite band and being totally absorbed in what’s happening on stage.

“There’s also the social aspect of it. The festival is a massive meeting point for country music fans in the UK, who haven’t seen each other for a year.”

Gary adds: “While other festivals have fallen by the wayside with no guarantee of insurance we don’t have that problem and are very self-sufficient.

“There is a great appetite among artists to play and fans to get out there and watch a show.”

Gary says the festival team has been indundated with acts hoping to secure a spot on the bill, even though carrying across most of the bands and musicians who would have performed last year means the line-up has long been full.

The festival has managed to secure an acoustic set from The Shires, one of the UK’s top country acts, with four top 10 albums, and organisers have their fingers crossed that a number of international acts will be able to travel from countries including Canada, the USA and Sweden.

Away from the festival Gary has been releasing a trilogy of new songs this year with the final installment, upbeat summery number Catch Me, set to hit the shelves on June 11.

For more information about the festival, visit www.buckleandboots.co.uk/home/

To find out about Gary’s music, go to www.garyjpquinn.co.uk