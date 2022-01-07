The derelict amusement park in Charnock Richard is opening its gates for the first time in 10 years so horror fans can spend an evening "fully immersed in a gruesome night of post-apocalyptic horror".

Camelot Rises is the nightmarish brainchild of Manchester-based events group Park N Party, who also run the Secret City drive-in cinema at Trafford Park.

The fright nights will take place throughout February and March - at a cost of £50 per car - and will see horror fans park up in the grounds of the abandoned park to watch scary films on outdoor screens from the comfort of their cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The derelict amusement park in Charnock Richard is opening its doors for the first time in 10 years so horror fans can spend an evening "fully immersed in a gruesome night of post-apocalyptic horror"

After the movie, guests will drive around the eerie former theme park - now overrun by zombies hungry for human flesh - for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience".

You can watch a preview trailer for Camelot Rises in our video player above.

Driving around, you will find Camelot in the midst of a zombie apocalypse as you navigate your way through military checkpoints and nightmarish scenes, with zombies lurking in the shadows and gory battles breaking out between the army and the undead.

"This is Camelot, but not as you know it," warn the organisers of Camelot Rises.

After the film, guests will be able to drive around the eerie park - now overrun by zombies hungry for human flesh - for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience"

"Something deadly has destroyed the legendary world of Camelot…now overrun by zombies hungry for human flesh.

"As the army struggle to keep control of the area, it’s time to see if you can survive this gruesome night of post-apocalyptic horror.

"Prepare to have a torch flashed in your eyes one minute, before being bombarded by a mob of flesh eating zombies the next. Do what the soldiers tell you, or face being the undead’s next meal.

"You will come across both military personnel and petrifying zombies, fighting for supremacy over the once glorious Kingdom of Camelot.

After the drive-in horror movie, guests will roam around the eerie abandoned theme park - now overrun by zombies hungry for human flesh - for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience". Pic credit: Park N Party/Camelot Rises

"As the legendary castle sits derelict, you’ll experience all of the sights, sounds and sensations that put you right in the middle of an apocalyptic event.

"Prepare for sirens, smoke, mangled bodies and, of course, hoards of the living dead coming for you and your loved ones.

"This is an experience not to be missed."

You will find Camelot in the midst of a zombie apocalypse as you navigate your way through military checkpoints and nightmarish scenes, with the undead lurking in the shadows

As well as the interactive zombie experience and nightly screenings of horror classics, there will also be food vendors (no brains on the menu) and a fully licensed bar on site (to help steel any frayed nerves!).

Camelot Rises will launch at the former Camelot Theme Park on Saturday, February 5 with a screening of The Crazies (2010) and A Quiet Place (2018).