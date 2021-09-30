Celebration of women in world of Lancashire entertainment

The Women In Rock show

Five decades of rock music’s greatest female legends are celebrated in a show, Women In Rock, that comes to The Platform in Morecambe tomorrow night.

The show has been touring the UK and Europe for five years with its high energy performance of soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and a band of top musicians.

Details: https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform

The Dukes in Lancaster hosts two hard-hitting and highly-pertinent real stories in October.

Both explore themes surrounding social and health care but from a unique angle.

Who Cares (October 8-9) illuminates the plight of vulnerable young carers by focusing on the stories of three young students in a powerful piece of verbatim theatre.

It highlights the impact of a failing social care system, austerity, and what happens when a child becomes the parent.

Sophie, from Hiding Place Theatre (October 15) is about sisterhood, womanhood, class and disability. It’s an autobiographical story which explores the story of Emily and her sister Sophie, who has Down’s Syndrome, and their upbringing in Hull.

Created by and starring Emily Curtis along with her sister, the titular Sophie, who is also assistant director, the play follows them through their teenage and adult years.

Details: https://dukeslancaster.org

Samantha Womack is to play the White Witch in C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at The Lowry this Christmas (December 8 - January 15).

She returns to the stage after success in The Girl on the Train in the West End and a tour that included Blackpool Opera House.

Her work on television ranges from comedy to drama with BBC’s Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV’s gritty Liverpool 1, Imogen’s Face and as Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. Films include playing the unhinged mother in the The Kingsman.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe broke box office records at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 and played to packed houses and critical acclaim at the Bridge in London in 2019.

Details: https://thelowry.com

Theatre by the Lake in Keswick will reopen its building and welcome audiences back for live performances from October 6 with an autumn season of events.

It consists of two main house shows, Home I’m Darling by Laura Wade and Jacaranda by Lorna French, taking the programme up to Christmas – which will be announced in September.

Home I’m Darling is a co-production with Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough and The Octagon, Bolton and runs October 6-30. Described as a ‘blistering comedy’, the show explores gender roles in modern Britain.

Jacaranda is a co-production with rural touring theatre company Pentabus and explores love, loss, prejudice, race and belonging through a chance meeting of two unlikely strangers on the longest night of the year. It runs November 4-13.

Both shows will go on sale with some guaranteed socially-distanced performances.

Other performances will be sold initially in socially-distanced conditions which may be relaxed to full capacity at a later date.

The theatre has also catered for those for whom an in-person visit to the theatre is too soon by announcing a digital on-demand version of Home I’m Darling from October 23-30.