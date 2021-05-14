City jazz festival goes online with line-up including a reclusive star, a tribute to Django and young Lancashire talent

The Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival’s world-class line-up will be available online to everyone, with every single event being free of charge.

Between Sunday, May 16 and Saturday, June 5, the festival will present a series of online shows and performances opening with a Day of Django, which marks the 68th anniversary of the death of Django Reinhardt, the iconic musician who pioneered the style of music we know today as Gypsy Jazz.

Some of the finest musicians in the world will come together to play live, including the revered Jimmy Rosenberg who in 2008, at the peak of his career, withdrew from the public eye. This makes his appearance for the festival an incredibly rare opportunity to see him play. Mr Rosenberg will be playing with celebrated musician Robin Nolan and his ensemble. Also on the bill are special concerts from Daniel John Martin with Romane and Ultrafaux.

Musician Harvey Brittain, from Preston, who will be performing and doing an online Q&A as part of Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival

Other highlights will include local favourite, young Prestonian Harvey Brittain, who recently moved to America to further his career. Harvey will be performing and talking to some of the region’s up-and-coming talent in an online show.

Consultant and festival director Tony Rigg, who also lectures on UCLan’s MA Music Industry Management programme, said: “We’d love everyone to get involved with the online festival and to post and share content through the festival’s social media channels. We are asking the question ‘What’s Your Jazz?’ and I know we have some great content coming from the people of Preston and Lancashire.”

Tony said: “With newly-found optimism that the road map will see us enjoying live music together again soon, promoters and event organisers have been turning their attention to the possibility of a return to mass live events later in the summer, but in the meantime we can look forward to an amazing series of performances and events from the Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival.”

Musician Robin Nolan will be celebrating the music of Django Reinhardt at Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival

For the Day of Django performances, music fans must register for a free ticket at Eventbrite. Once registered applicants will receive a link to access the show on the day. All other shows will be available on public platforms.

This year’s festival, which grew out of the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), is supported by Arts Council England, Preston City Council, the University and the local community, which has made it possible to deliver celebrated talent for everyone to enjoy.

Further information can be found on the Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival website: https://www.prestonjazzfest.co.uk/

