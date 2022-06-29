The annual Picnic Brass series in association with the Friends of Haigh Woodland Park has made its return for the sixth year.

Its latest instalment showcased the talents of the St Helens Concert Band which performed in both the 1pm and 2.30pm slots.

Picnic Brass features on various Sundays across the summer finishing on September 1 and features performances by some of best brass bands across the borough and surrounding areas.

Picnic brass at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan.

The popular event is considered a great family afternoon, with people encouraged to bring a picnic, some blankets and enjoy great live music in a relaxing outdoor setting.

There is also an option for Wiganers to pre-order a picnic hamper from on-site cafe All You Knead.

Performances are weather-dependant and could be rescheduled.

For more information on when the concerts are taking place visit: https://www.haighwoodlandpark.co.uk/

