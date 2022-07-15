Gallery opens for first time in three years with Wigan artist’s debut solo exhibition

Multimedia artist Matylda Augustynek, a 28-year-old mum-of-one, will exhibit work from her show FARtHER at Cross Street Arts Gallery, located upstairs in The Standish Centre, from August 5 to September 3.

The venue is opening its new artistic space with an ambitious exhibition from Matylda, who is also a sculptor, painter and videographer, and her portfolio includes lino prints, short films and photography.

Her one-woman show is a retrospective of significant milestones, such as graduating from university and becoming a mother.

The exhibition is a journey through the past few years of her life and is inspired by her experiences and the geopolitical situation in the world.

She makes the personal accessible through a variety of mediums which everyone can relate to in different ways.

Matylda said: “My art is personal and captive. I love using natural materials like marble and wood and find real passion in transforming ordinary materials like concrete into extraordinary objects of art and use.”

Matylda Augustynek's oil painting

FARtHER is a story of femininity, motherhood, broken relationships and relationships that evolved, presented in a series of intriguing artworks.

The show includes projections of film and stop-motion animation, sculptures of the body and a series of oil self-portraits.

It will also feature the UK premiere of Matylda’s new short movie eMOTION.

All artwork will be available to buy, along with affordable posters, prints, small sculptures and the artist’s other handmade works, such as candle holders, plant pots and small rugs.

Matylda Augustynek's plaster sculpture Up To My Nose Holes

Matylda, who is one of the newest associates at Cross Street Arts, said: “I moved to the North West from London two years ago and have received wonderful support from the art community here.

"I am so excited to be showcasing my work like this to a new audience.”

Cross Street Arts Studios will also be open to the public for the first time since 2019 and visitors will be able to see what artists have been creating over the past three years.