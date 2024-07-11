Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chart-topping Wigan band The Lathums are gearing up for their biggest headline show of their careers.

The four-piece will be the third of a series of star-studded concerts at Robin Park Arena, theirs taking place on Friday July 19.

Other spectacular nights of live music at the venue include James Arthur, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Richard Ashcroft.

The Lathums, comprising of Alex Moore, Ryan Durrans, Scott Concepcion and Matty Murphy, have become one of the biggest acts in the North West.

The Lathums are looking forward to their biggest headline show

The band came together in 2019, releasing their debut single the same year.

Since then, they have constantly continued to grow, playing gigs around the world.

Frontman Alex Moore hopes that the event will be a big success for the town.

Alex says people can expect music, mayhem and a wholesome time

Alex said: “The dream is to walk out on a stage in front of tens of thousands of people when you’re sitting in the rehearsal room.

"When you see videos or things on TV of a massive band going out on stage and there’s thousands of people cheering, that is what you imagine.

"Luckily we’ve had that and we’ll have that again for Robin Park.

"Its nice its our hometown, like I used to play football there in the cages and I did sports day there.

"I might be wrong but I can’t think of any other event that Wigan’s had that is like this of multiple nights, multiple artists and quite notable artists as well.

"Its a really good thing and I hope it carries on and gets bigger.

"There’s venues in Manchester, Liverpool and all over the country, but not really that much from Wigan.

"The history of music in Wigan is massive though.

"If you look into it, the music that has come out of Wigan or has been born here, it’s amazing to think of.

"We’re just a drop in the ocean really, even though we’re of the time, if you look back its amazing that so much music has come out of such a small town.”

Castlefield Bowl last summer was the biggest concert they had headlined so far, but Robin Park is going to be even bigger.

Alex added: “It will be our biggest show that we have ever done as a headline.

"We’ve done festivals but they don’t really count because you don’t set that up.

"Our last one was Castlefield Bowl which was eight, nine thousand people.

"This one is 12,000.

"Hopefully it will keep going and going and get bigger and bigger.

“We heard of the event happening at Robin Park and we heard what it would be like: a big outdoor event in Wigan and obviously we wanted to be a part of it.

"To be asked to headline it as well was a really great thing in itself.”

The Lathums celebrated joining the club of British bands able to celebrate back-to-back Number One chart successes in March last year, putting them in the company of The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys and Blossoms, as their second studio album hit the top spot.

From Nothing To A Little Bit More followed the phenomenal success of their 2021 debut, How Beautiful Life Can Be, which had catapulted them from pub gigs to festival main stages in a blaze of early hype.

Invited to pick up a comprehensive wide-tour support by the former One Direction star himself, The Lathums recent trip overseas in Louis Tomlinson’s company follows a successful support tour around some of the same continental cities with legendary US indie heroes, The Killers.

That tour famously led to Alex joining Brandon Flowers and The Killers on stage to duet their live cover of How Beautiful Life Can Be.

The four-piece are expecting to get busier and busier each year.

Alex said he hopes the gig will be a good night, sharing the stage with his best mates in their hometown.

He said: “People can expect music, mayhem and a nice time.

"Whether you play it or not, everybody’s got a little spark of music inside of them, whether you listen to it every day or once in a blue moon.

"Hopefully it will be a safe space where you can enjoy a nice bit of music and spend time with people you choose to be around, or people you might meet there on the day and might be friends with them for the rest of your life.

"You can expect a very very wholesome time.

“There is a lot going on.

"We’re doing a lot of festivals in Europe.

"Our time will be next year in 2025 when a few new exciting are going to happen.

"I’m used to be being busy now, it’s how my life has been for a long while now.

"When I’m not busy, I think that’s worse.

"I quite like it.

"Music brings people together and if you find likeminded people that you enjoy your time with you’ve cracked the code.

"Fortunately we have that, I mean we grew up together.

"I think that makes it a bit surreal because we’ve seen each other as young lads, looking back to where we were and where we are now.

"There’s nothing to complain about whatsoever, I’m with my friends playing music and making a career out of it.

"Hopefully it’ll last until I’m in a Zimmer frame wheeling out on stage!”

At Robin Park, The Lathums will also be helping to raise money for the Chance to See fund in partnership with Wigan charity Curious Minds where QR codes will be on display for people to donate.