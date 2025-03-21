The Lilacs are quickly cementing their place as one of Wigan’s up-and-coming bands.

The four-piece’s upcoming EP, The 395 (To Forever), will bring even more anthems to their high-energy live shows.

Marking their first physical release through indie label Scruff of the Neck, the EP comes in a variety of formats and bundles, catering to both casual fans and dedicated collectors alike.

The Lilacs launch their latest release with Where’ve You Been Hiding, the lead single unveiled ahead of their milestone show at Manchester Ritz in November.

The Lilacs new EP is out now

The song begins with a delicate, folk-tinged intro before bursting into a dynamic, melody-driven anthem that highlights a band at their most refined and confident.

Frontman Ollie Anglesea’s vocals shine with newfound clarity, allowing his melancholic lyricism to hit even harder. While The Lilacs have always excelled at crafting anthemic choruses, this track introduces a fresh vulnerability, marking real artistic growth.

The most recent track released ahead of the EP’s launch, You’re Not That Daft, perfectly encapsulates The Lilacs’ signature blend of infectious melodies and highlights the group’s ability to tell a story. Driven by insistent rhythms and a chorus that lingers after just one listen, the song is a vibrant tribute to late-night misadventures and the bittersweet nostalgia that follows.

For fans of punchy, heartfelt indie anthems, You’re Not That Daft is a must-hear and is a soundtrack to youthful recklessness.

Calling It A Night is a catchy, feel-good track that perfectly captures the highs and lows of a night out. With vibrant guitar riffs and melodies that strike a balance between nostalgic and contemporary, it exudes an indie rock charm. The song gives off that classic pub-and-pints vibe, while its lyrics reflect on the excitement of youthful nights and whether they’re truly worth it in the end.

The title track, The 395 (To Forever) is a soaring indie anthem that feels made for summer festivals and beer gardens. It is filled with infectious energy, driven by punchy guitar riffs, dynamic percussion, and a chorus that demands to be shouted back by a crowd. It’s the kind of track that immediately boosts your mood, capturing the euphoria of youthful nights and the camaraderie they bring.

Lyrically, the track is packed with charm, perfectly capturing a universal, feel-good moment when a song takes over the room. Both the lyrics and the instrumentation are uplifting and instantly memorable, painting a picture of thousands of festival-goers belting it out in unison.

Closing the set is a road-trip-ready anthem that embodies a sense of adventure with the aptly titled One More For The Road, a track that encapsulates the infectious energy and sharp songwriting present throughout the record. While every song on this release has its own catchy, addictive quality, One More For The Road stands out as a true highlight. Its melody is irresistibly catchy, lingering in your head long after it ends.

This EP showcases the Lilacs ability to blend hook-filled songwriting with genuine emotion, making for a compelling listen from start to finish.

The 395 (To Forever) is available on all streaming platforms.