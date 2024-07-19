In pictures: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform at Robin Park Arena in Wigan

There was support from Leigh’s Lottery Winners and The Slow Readers Club, as anticipation built among fans for the headliner on Thursday evening.
The chart-topping icon then took to the stage to perform both classic Oasis tracks and hits from his solo career.
The show was the second of five nights of live music at Robin Park Arena, with The Lathums to follow on Friday and Richard Ashcroft’s homecoming shows on Saturday and Sunday.
1. Fans at Robin Park in Wigan enjoying Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Fans at Robin Park in Wigan enjoying Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performing at Robin Park in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performing at Robin Park in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
