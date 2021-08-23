from left, Suzanne Redican, Jodie Pendlebury and Beccy Hogson

IN PICTURES: Pride in Leigh

A party atmosphere with live music and entertainment at the Pride in Leigh event, held outside Leigh Spinners Mill.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:48 pm

Pride in Leigh

1.

from left, Jane Shaw and Elizabeth Lackenby.

2.

.

3.

Pride in Leigh event held outside at Leigh Spinners Mill. from left, Coun Debra Wailes, Dale Burden-Tepper and Jess Eastoe.

4.

.

