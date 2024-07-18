In pictures: singer James Arthur wows fans as he performs at Robin Park Arena in Wigan

The concert began with performances by support acts Gabrielle and Scouting for Girls.
The X Factor winner then came on stage to loud cheers from his fans and performed many of his hits, which had them singing along.
It was the first of five nights of live music at Robin Park Arena, with shows by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Lathums and Richard Ashcroft to come.
