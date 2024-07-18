In pictures: singer James Arthur wows fans as he performs at Robin Park Arena in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Singer-songwriter James Arthur took to the stage at Robin Park Arena last night as part of his world tour.

The concert began with performances by support acts Gabrielle and Scouting for Girls.

The X Factor winner then came on stage to loud cheers from his fans and performed many of his hits, which had them singing along.

It was the first of five nights of live music at Robin Park Arena, with shows by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Lathums and Richard Ashcroft to come.

1. James Arthur at Robin Park Arena

. Photo: James Kellegher

2. James Arthur at Robin Park Arena

. Photo: James Kellegher

3. James Arthur at Robin Park Arena

. Photo: James Kellegher

4. James Arthur at Robin Park Arena

. Photo: James Kellegher

