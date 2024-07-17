Youngsters from Next Stage Performing Arts will appear in the show at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton on Monday, July 22 and Monday, August 12, starting at 5pm.
There are around 70 performers involved, aged between four and 16, along with a guest appearance from a grandparent in her 70s.
The children attend weekly Next STAGE Performing Arts classes at Shevington Library and Stubshaw Cross Club.
1. Next Stage Performing Arts
Drama students from Next Stage Performing Arts perform in a showcase at Stubshaw Cross Club on Monday 22nd July and Monday 12th August. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
