In pictures: Wigan drama students get ready for their summer showcase

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Drama students will be taking to the stage for a showcase of their talents.

Youngsters from Next Stage Performing Arts will appear in the show at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton on Monday, July 22 and Monday, August 12, starting at 5pm.

There are around 70 performers involved, aged between four and 16, along with a guest appearance from a grandparent in her 70s.

The children attend weekly Next STAGE Performing Arts classes at Shevington Library and Stubshaw Cross Club.

For more information about the showcase, tickets and the performing arts group, visit lisalundie22.wixsite.com/letspretend

Drama students from Next Stage Performing Arts perform in a showcase at Stubshaw Cross Club on Monday 22nd July and Monday 12th August.

1. Next Stage Performing Arts

2. Next Stage Performing Arts

Lisa Lundie, left, of Next Stage Performing Arts.

3. Next Stage Performing Arts

Lisa Lundie, left, of Next Stage Performing Arts. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Next Stage Performing Arts

Related topics:WiganYoungstersAshton
