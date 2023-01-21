There was great excitement back in 2018 when, aged just 20, Eric Lu won the highly prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition. His prize included worldwide management, performances with orchestras around the world, a recording contract with Warner Classics - and a recital in Parbold on the Village Hall’s famous Steinway grand piano.

But the Covid outbreak meant that Eric’s first date had to be postponed, and as restrictions continued, so did his second.

Now music lovers will be rewarded for their patience when Eric will finally perform his programme of Schubert, Mozart and Chopin in the intimate surroundings of the village’s auditorium on the evening of Saturday February 11.

It boasts an impressive concert hall where audiences can get thrillingly close to performers.

Since they have been able to return to performance venues, Eric Lu has performed at worldwide venues including the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms, the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Concertgebouw, Amsterdam.

This season he will travel to venues including the Leipzig Gewandhaus, the Cologne Philharmonie and Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. His second studio CD - of Schubert Sonatas - has just been released to great critical acclaim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

