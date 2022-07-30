Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri will bring their The Long Ride Home Tour, named after their latest album, to The Old Courts on Saturday, September 10.

For over two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their acoustic live show across the UK and Europe.

Performing in this stripped-back fashion allows each of their exceptional talents to shine through and create a sense of intimacy for the audience.

The Long Ride Home is another collection of haunting and emotional songs that will please their army of friends and fans.

After nearly 60 years in the music industry, Kiki Dee has cemented her status as one of the UK’s finest and most revered vocalists.

Kiki said: "I haven’t played for five weeks so I’m really looking forward to performing again.

"We like the intimacy of our shows, it seems to work really well.

"I’ve been around since 1963, which is hard to believe.

"Carmello always says: ‘You’re the only person I know who’s managed to not have a proper job in 60 years’, which is something.

"I remember my older brother had a lot of American vinyl records back in the day, which inspired me, and I’ve always been a big fan of Dusty Springfield.

“When I got signed to a record label at 16 in 1963, they put me in touch with a manager who had just signed Dusty. She was a big star and I got to sing backing vocals on some of her songs.

“I love all the new album, it’s very varied and it’s got a kind of Americana feel about it, like American country blues, and it’s quite souly.

"I’m very grateful that I’m still able to do what I’m doing and as long as my voice still holds up and my spirit holds up, then I’ll just keep going a bit longer.

Doors for the show will open at 7.30pm and the performance will begin at 8pm.