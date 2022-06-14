Dressed to Kill, who are also the world’s longest running KISS tribute, is celebrating over three decades together.

Complete with exact-replica costumes, blood spitting, authentic instruments and more! Dressed to Kill recreate both the look and sound of a full-on KISS show.

Since their formation in 1990, the band has wowed audiences at shows and countless KISS expo's in the UK, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Japan.

Dressed to Kill

Performances have also been seen on MTV and NHK, as well as being documented in various magazines across the world.

The band were also personally requested by frontman Gene Simmons to re-enact a KISS show for the pupils in his worldwide syndicated hit Channel 4 series Gene Simmons: Rock School

The Not the end of the road tour comes to Wigan on Saturday June 18.

Tickets are £13 in advance or £15 on the door.