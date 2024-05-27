Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan arts organisation which needs to raise £100,000 to survive has extended its crowdfunding appeal.

Last year The Old Courts was forced to make redundancies and shelve projects after structural damage was caused to its grand vault and theatre by third party contractors trying to remove an old safe, resulting in their temporary closure and a subsequent major loss of revenue.

Despite being fully insured, the venue's insurers have deemed the damage to be the result of negligent practices, rather than accidental, leaving The Old Courts to pursue legal action against the responsible construction company which could take months or even years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Courts on Crawford Street

As a result, The Old Courts have incurred significant financial losses, as well as large legal and professional costs, with bosses saying this is “jeopardising its ability to continue operating without immediate intervention”.

The £100,000 is the amount the organisation is short to reopen safely.

An urgent public appeal to help fund its recovery was launched last month, which, as of Friday, had raised just under £8,000.

However this is still a long way short of its target, so the crowdfunder has been extended until June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the initial announcement, The Old Courts have secured a signed LP from chart-toppers The Lathums to raffle, as well as being the host of the official after-party following their Robin Park Arena gig on Friday, July 19.

Over the past decade, it has given 7,800 sessions of free space to community groups, 5,220 days of free space to artists, musicians and actors to develop their work, and supported 2,542 creatives with free training.