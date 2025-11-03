A prize-winning pianist will perform music by female composers during a recital in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose McLachlan is one of the pioneering forces behind 22 Nocturnes for Chopin by Women Composers – an anthology of pieces published by EVC Music in 2023 celebrating new works by women composers.

Almost every one of Frederic Chopin’s nocturnes was dedicated to a woman and the anthology contains piano pieces written by female composers to complete the circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was created following a worldwide search for talented but unpublished women composers, which led to EVC receiving more than 80 piano scores.

Pianist Rose McLachlan

Sixteen were chosen, in addition to six commissioned by established composers, and the set of 22 new works was premiered last year at King's Place, in collaboration with London Piano Festival.

Rose said: “I try to think about what the music world will look like in 50 years – and if we don’t focus on female composers who are alive now, will the same thing happen to them, and they’ll only get acknowledged once they’re dead?”

“It’s not about tipping the balance, it’s about wanting equality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be playing a selection of the 22 Nocturnes by women composers on Saturday at Trinity United Reformed Church, on Milton Grove, Swinley.

Wigan Music Society is trialling an earlier start to concerts during the winter, for people who do not like to be out in the dark, so the venue will be open from 2.30pm for a 3pm start.

Admission costs £10 for members and £15 for guests, either payable at the door or in advance at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-music-society