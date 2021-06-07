New book of famous borough musician speaking about his life and career

Pete Shelley

Ever Fallen In Love: The Lost Buzzcocks Tapes brings to the shelves hours of conversations between Leigh-born punk icon Pete Shelley, pictured above, and his friend Louie Shelley.

The recordings resurfaced after Pete’s death in 2018, which it seemed at the time had robbed his legions of fans of the opportunity to hear him speak about his own story forever.

The conversations are being published for the first time with the blessing of Pete’s estate.

A lovingly-produced tribute, the book will also include previously unseen photographs taken by Buzzcocks band members as well as memorabilia, classic punk fanzines and record covers.

Cover artwork has been created for the book by Malcolm Garrett, the designer of Buzzcocks’ iconic record sleeves and posters, while punk legend Henry Rollins has contributed a foreword.

Pete was best known as a singer, guitarist and songwriter for Buzzcocks, responsible for some of punk’s most enduring hits, but also enjoyed success as a solo artist during his career.

Since his death a fund-raising campaign has been running in his hometown for permanent memorials and a legacy from his life in the borough.

A blue plaque has now been installed in Leigh to remember him.

The book sees Pete in conversation with Louie Shelley, who is no relation of the star but was a close friend.

She met Buzzcocks while working as a journalist on the Manchester music scene in the 1990s and went on to work with them in a variety of capacities in the ensuing years.

She is still involved with band-related projects as well as the Pete Shelley Memorial Campaign.

Ever Fallen In Love: The Lost Buzzcocks Tapes, by Pete Shelley with Louie Shelley, is being published on June 10, priced at £20.