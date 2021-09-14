Northern Soul fans heading to Wigan for all-nighter

The Empire All-Nighter returns and (inset) Jordan Wilson. Pic by Brian Cannon

The Empire all-nighter returns on September 18 after two years of waiting due to Covid-19, and takes place at the Roller Rink which has a capacity of 1,000.

Fans can dance to the sound of black America until 6am, with renowned Northern Soul DJ and promoter duo Jordan Wilson and Charlotte Hindley hosting the night.

Mr Wilson said: “This year’s all-nighter is looking like our busiest to date.

“The scene has become popular with a new generation, with more people discovering the music through various social media platforms. There will also be lifelong devotees, who are buying even more precious 45s than ever before.

“Everyone is so eager to get back out onto that mighty dance floor at Wigan Roller Rink.

“It’s such a great feeling knowing we will be reunited with so many friends after the depressing lockdowns.”

Northern Soul captivated young people in northern Britain during the 1960s and 1970s.

In towns like Wigan, the youth fell in love with artists who had been ignored in their native America.

Mr Wilson said: “We are so proud to host one the largest all-nighters in the country.

“The line up features some of the UK’s top soul collectors, all playing original vinyls imported from the 1960s.”

The DJ has worked hard to keep Northern Soul alive in Wigan, and despite the struggles of the pandemic, he refused to give up, hosting a weekly show as an alternative to face-to-face events.

Mr Wilson presented this every Tuesday alongside Charlotte Hindley, who is excited to be doing live events again.

She said: “We have all found it incredibly difficult to live a life without the all-nighter scene.

“I missed making memories, hearing the history behind this amazing music, and meeting those people with the best stories. I was so worried that the coronavirus was going to cripple the scene, but it’s just amazing to see it now thriving better than it did before. The Rare Soul scene has been a massive part of our lives, it’s who we are, and it’s our identity.”

Tickets to the event are available online for £13 or on the door for £15, subject to availability.