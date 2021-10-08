Paloma Faith to play Haydock Park in 2022

Paloma Faith

The extensive 23 date tour will run throughout June, July and August 2022 and will see Paloma play a variety of venues including a first apperance at Haydock Park July 1.

She will be performing an array of hits from her extensive repertoire. These homecoming shows will have fans singing along to classics such as “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” and “Lullaby” as well as new songs from her fifth studio album “Infinite Things”.

Dickon White, Jockey Club Racecourses’ North West Regional Director said “We are delighted to be welcoming Paloma to Haydock Park on Friday, July 1. We’re excited to be hearing all of her fabulous hits on a warm summers evening in 2022.”

Paloma Faith said "I've been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK. I've loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my Summer 2022 tour. I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

2021 saw a season of incredible live shows at The Jockey Club Racecourses, ranging from a sold-out show for Tom Jones at Haydock Park to an afternoon of joyful singalongs with McFly at Newmarket racecourses.

Looking forward to a full-strength line-up in 2022, the likes of Nile Rodgers, The Script, Olly Murs and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra are already confirmed with more announcements to come…

2022

10th June - Nile Rodgers & CHIC - Aintree Racecourse

17th June – Paloma Faith – Newmarket Racecourses

1st July – Paloma Faith – Haydock Park Racecourse

15th July - The Script - Newmarket Racecourses

20th July – Paloma Faith – Sandown Park Racecourse

27th July - Nile Rodgers & CHIC - Sandown Park Racecourse

5th August – Olly Murs – Haydock Park Racecourse

12th August - Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra - Newmarket Racecourses

Tickets for Paloma Faith at Haydock Park Racecourse will be on sale at 10am on Friday, October 15 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, Octobe 13.

Tickets are priced starting at £37.50 for adults and £18.75 for a child ticket. Children aged four and below are free of charge, children from five to 17 years old must have a ticket to attend. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.