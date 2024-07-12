Picture special: talented Wigan musicians perform to thousands of pupils

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra and Wigan Youth Concert Band performed to 2,000 primary school pupils from the Wigan borough, at the Gala Concert held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. The annual event was organised by Wigan Music Service.

Head of Wigan Music Service David Little, left, and assistant head Sharon Daryby Purcell. Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra and Wigan Youth Concert Band perform to 2000 primary school pupils from the Wigan borough, at the Gala Concert held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. The annual event is organised by Wigan Music Service.

Head of Wigan Music Service David Little, left, and assistant head Sharon Daryby Purcell. Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra and Wigan Youth Concert Band perform to 2000 primary school pupils from the Wigan borough, at the Gala Concert held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. The annual event is organised by Wigan Music Service. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

