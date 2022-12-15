Popular club night revived in Wigan to mark 20th anniversary with special guests Stanleys

Wigan band Stanleys will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of those big names, as they take to the stage on the night.

Dylan Harris and Sean Doherty formed Lupine Promotions in late 2002 to bring live music and indie club nights to Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanleys will be special guests on the night

Most Popular

They were originally based in tiny basement bar The Lux Club, which was built on the same spot as the legendary 70s club Mr M's at Wigan Casino, before moving into Club Nirvana – in the century-old former Princes Cinema – when it was demolished in 2005.

There were a host of memorable gigs in the 2000s, from the Arctic Monkeys to Pete Doherty, The Fall, Foals, Jamie T, The Maccabees and many more, while members of The Smiths, New Order, The Stone Roses and The Libertines all dropped in to DJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Lights hit the top spot in The Guardian’s best club nights in the country, The Times listed it in the top five and BBC Radio 6 ran a feature on it.

A decade after leaving Club Nirvana and 20 years since the start of that club night, Lupine are bringing it back for one night only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arctic Monkeys in 2005.

All the best in indie, rock ‘n’ roll and northern soul will be played at the same venue – now named Pure – on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club night will feature special guests Stanleys, an indie pop band which has quickly made its mark on the North West music scene.

During the past year, Stanleys have performed alongside chart-topping Wiganers The Lathums in a sold-out show at O2 Victoria Warehouse, as well as at The Ritz with Leigh-based The Lottery Winners and singer-songwriter Jamie Webster, before headlining their first UK tour in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors will open at 9pm on Boxing Day and tickets, which cost £10, are now on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/lupinepromotions/northern-lights-20th-anniversary-featuring-stanleys/2022-12-26/21:00/t-qjmdeke

Lux Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, there will be entry to just the club night from 11.30pm for £7 cash on the door.