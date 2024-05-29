Rehearsal pictures: Cider with Rosie at Wigan Little Theatre

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th May 2024, 15:45 BST
The evocative and poignant Cider With Rosie is a charming recollection of author Laurie Lee’s childhood in a remote Cotswold village. And now local audiences can enjoy a stage version of the best-selling novel thanks to Wigan Little Theatre.

The play runs from Thursday May 30 to Saturday June 8. Photographs by nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cider With Rosie.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cider With Rosie. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

