It aims to reflect the changing season, bringing together work from some of Creative Spin Studios resident artists, exploring ideas of light, atmosphere and shifting rhythms. The gallery is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 4pm, and exhibition runs until November 6. Spinners Mill is also hosting a Day of the Dead Hallowe’en event at which individual businesses will have spooky activities, and there will also be heritage tours and a makers market. It takes place on Saturday November 1 from 10am to 4pm and entry for this family fun is free.