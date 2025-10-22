Resident artists from Leigh's Creative Spin Studios put on The Nights are Drawing In exhibition

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Artists at Creative Spin Studios based at Leigh Spinners Mill, are showcasing their work at an exhibition called The Nights Are Drawing In at the venue’s Horrocks Gallery.

It aims to reflect the changing season, bringing together work from some of Creative Spin Studios resident artists, exploring ideas of light, atmosphere and shifting rhythms. The gallery is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 4pm, and exhibition runs until November 6. Spinners Mill is also hosting a Day of the Dead Hallowe’en event at which individual businesses will have spooky activities, and there will also be heritage tours and a makers market. It takes place on Saturday November 1 from 10am to 4pm and entry for this family fun is free.

The work of Kerry Lisa Davies, as artists based at Creative Spin Studios, prepare for the opening of The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition at The Horrocks Gallery at Leigh Spinners Mill.

The work of Kerry Lisa Davies, as artists based at Creative Spin Studios, prepare for the opening of The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition at The Horrocks Gallery at Leigh Spinners Mill. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Eleanor Ferguson, set designer, costume and puppet designer and maker, based at Creative Spin Studios.

Eleanor Ferguson, set designer, costume and puppet designer and maker, based at Creative Spin Studios. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The work of artist Lorraine Fraser at The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition.

The work of artist Lorraine Fraser at The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Mario Popham, an artist based at Creative Spin Studios prepares for the opening of The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition.

Mario Popham, an artist based at Creative Spin Studios prepares for the opening of The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

