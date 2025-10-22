It aims to reflect the changing season, bringing together work from some of Creative Spin Studios resident artists, exploring ideas of light, atmosphere and shifting rhythms. The gallery is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 4pm, and exhibition runs until November 6. Spinners Mill is also hosting a Day of the Dead Hallowe’en event at which individual businesses will have spooky activities, and there will also be heritage tours and a makers market. It takes place on Saturday November 1 from 10am to 4pm and entry for this family fun is free.
1. ART EXHIBITION
The work of Kerry Lisa Davies, as artists based at Creative Spin Studios, prepare for the opening of The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition at The Horrocks Gallery at Leigh Spinners Mill. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. ART EXHIBITION
Eleanor Ferguson, set designer, costume and puppet designer and maker, based at Creative Spin Studios. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. ART EXHIBITION
The work of artist Lorraine Fraser at The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. ART EXHIBITION
Mario Popham, an artist based at Creative Spin Studios prepares for the opening of The Nights Are Drawing In exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson