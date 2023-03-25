Pavel Kolesnikov, will make his first appearance at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday April 1 at 7.45pm.

The London-based 34-year-old was born in Siberia to a family of scientists and became an overnight sensation in 2012 at the Honens International Piano Competition, when he took home the world’s richest piano prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has selected a programme of Chopin’s Romantic Nocturnes, Mazurkas and Waltzes, alongside Schubert’s Four Impromptus D935. Chopin – known as the "poet of the piano” wrote music that is universally admired and accessible to newcomers whilst remaining fascinating for classical music lovers.

Pavel Kolesnikov will be in Parbold on April 1.

Most Popular

Concert organisers say that his programme of romantic era favourirtes is a perfect way to showcase Kolesnikov’s “beguiling and thoughtful, brilliant technique.”

He has previosuly having given recitals at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, London as part of the International Piano Series and at Kings Place, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoys collaborating with other musicians, such as the Brahms Violin and Viola Sonatas with Lawrence Power, again at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Kolesnikov has also given recitals in South Korea, Japan, Spain, and Germany, and at the La Roque d’Antheron festival, the Musiq3 Festival in Brussels, and also the Aldeburgh Festival.

A major project for Kolesnikov is currently ongoing with the Rosas Dance Company, performing the Bach Goldberg Variations with the company’s founder Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. The project has so far been performed in Vienna, Brussels, Montpellier, Bruges, and Seville.

The 2022/23 concert season continues with two further concerts showcasing international concert pianists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All concerts take place at Parbold Village Hall where Douglas Music Parbold presents an annual series of concerts featuring world class musicians. The Hall boasts an impressively intimate concert hall where audiences can get thrillingly close to performers.

As attracting audiences for concerts becomes increasingly challenging for all venues, the Society is proud to be keeping the same ticket prices as last year, enabling as wide an audience as possible to attend.