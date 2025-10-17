It was the finale of Greater Manchester’s Month of Hope, shining a light on suicide prevention and celebrating community, connection and resilience. The event included inspiring performances, moving talks from guest speakers and an award ceremony, celebrating individuals and organisations who inspire hope, strengthen community and make a lasting impact, also raising funds to sustain the Festival of Hope and support the vital work of Rebuild with Hope and EPiC HOPE, both of which bring hope, support and opportunity to the community.