See this picture special of the 2025 Festival of Hope held at Wigan's Feast at the Mills

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan charity Rebuild with Hope and EPiC HOPE CIC hosted their second annual event, Festival of Hope 2025, at Feast at the Mills, Wigan.

It was the finale of Greater Manchester’s Month of Hope, shining a light on suicide prevention and celebrating community, connection and resilience. The event included inspiring performances, moving talks from guest speakers and an award ceremony, celebrating individuals and organisations who inspire hope, strengthen community and make a lasting impact, also raising funds to sustain the Festival of Hope and support the vital work of Rebuild with Hope and EPiC HOPE, both of which bring hope, support and opportunity to the community.

Mike Palmer from Three Dad's Walking, speaks at Festival of Hope 2025 at Feast at the Mills, Wigan.

1. Festival of Hope 2025

Mike Palmer from Three Dad's Walking, speaks at Festival of Hope 2025 at Feast at the Mills, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Darcey McDonald, eight, a member of Black Scorpion Martial Arts, was presented with a Hope Award.

2. Festival of Hope 2025

Darcey McDonald, eight, a member of Black Scorpion Martial Arts, was presented with a Hope Award. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Students from TMP College perform at Festival of Hope 2025 at Feast at the Mills, Wigan.

3. Festival of Hope 2025

Students from TMP College perform at Festival of Hope 2025 at Feast at the Mills, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Ellie Palma-Cass hosts Festival of Hope 2025.

4. Festival of Hope 2025

Ellie Palma-Cass hosts Festival of Hope 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGreater Manchester
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice