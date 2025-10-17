It was the finale of Greater Manchester’s Month of Hope, shining a light on suicide prevention and celebrating community, connection and resilience. The event included inspiring performances, moving talks from guest speakers and an award ceremony, celebrating individuals and organisations who inspire hope, strengthen community and make a lasting impact, also raising funds to sustain the Festival of Hope and support the vital work of Rebuild with Hope and EPiC HOPE, both of which bring hope, support and opportunity to the community.
Mike Palmer from Three Dad's Walking, speaks at Festival of Hope 2025 at Feast at the Mills, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Darcey McDonald, eight, a member of Black Scorpion Martial Arts, was presented with a Hope Award. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Students from TMP College perform at Festival of Hope 2025 at Feast at the Mills, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Ellie Palma-Cass hosts Festival of Hope 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson