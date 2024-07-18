Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer-songwriter James Arthur hit all the right notes as five nights of live music started at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena.

The X Factor winner performed on Wednesday evening as part of his Bitter Sweet Love world tour, with support from Gabrielle and Scouting for Girls.

The show appeared to be a hit with the fans, who praised both the musical performances and the running of the event.

Sam Derbyshire wrote on Wigan Today’s Facebook page: “Well managed. Smooth entry, good food stalls and the staff were helpful. We were impressed as it was the first one and thought there might be teething problems but no issues at all.”

Rachel Louise wrote: “Amazing! So well run. No queues, no bother, plenty of space. And all the artists were absolutely fantastic. James Arthur was unreal! Well done our ‘little Wigan’ as they say.”

The five nights of live music continues with a show by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Thursday evening, with special guests Leigh band Lottery Winners and Slow Readers Club.

Wigan chart-toppers The Lathums will headline on Friday, supported by Jake Bugg, Brooke Combe and Alex Spencer.

James Arthur

And Saturday and Sunday will see The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft perform in Wigan for the first time since 1998 in two spectacular homecoming shows.

Saturday’s show is sold out and will feature support from Cast, Red Rum Club and Wigan’s fast-rising singer-songwriter Maxwell Varey.

Guests on Sunday are The Zutons, The Royston Club and Wigan’s upcoming band Stanleys.

Tickets for some shows are still available from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.