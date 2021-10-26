Terror Mall Wigan: Everything you need to know about the Halloween 2021 scarefest
A popular Halloween event is returning to Wigan town centre this week - Terror Mall. Here's everything you need to know about it ...
What is Terror Mall?
Terror Mall is a live experience full of drama and suspense which sees participants tasked with saving the world while Zombies, played by actors, run wild. Players must find the antidote to save humanity. To do so they must enter the Zombie lair and face them head on.
Where is it?
It's held in Adrenaline Escape in The Galleries in Wigan town centre.
How can I get tickets?
If it's not already sold out you can find more information here or by ringing 01942 943111.
When is it?
Terror Mall runs from Wednesday, October 27 to Sunday, October 31.
Is it the first time it's been on?
No, Terror Mall is back by popular demand after a successful debut in 2019.
What's been said?
Simon Tucker, centre manager at The Galleries, said: “This event is really unique, the team at Adrenaline Escape had the vision to use some empty space creatively and it was hugely popular last time it took place.
“I’ve no doubt it will be a huge hit with anyone loving an adrenaline fuelled activity.”
Daniel Brooks, co-owner of Adrenaline Escape said: “We’re really excited that we’ve been given the green light for Terror Mall in 2021. This was such a popular event last time we ran it. It’s a great live experience and perfect for Halloween, full of drama and suspense, anyone who takes part certainly won’t be disappointed.”