Excitement is building for five spectacular nights of live music at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena.

Richard Ashcroft was the first to announce he would perform at the venue, in what will be his first show in his home town for 26 years.

Also looking forward to a homecoming will be chart-topping band The Lathums, with their biggest headline show to date.

The acts taking to the stage at Robin Park

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and singer-songwriter James Arthur are also set to entertain fans, making it a week not to be missed.

Here is a guide to which acts will be performing on which nights.

Wednesday, July 17

James Arthur will be the first to take to the stage on Wednesday, with guests Gabrielle and Scouting for Girls.

The gig comes on the back of a major world tour, in which multiple dates sold out instantly, and forms part of a series of outdoor summer shows.

He promised fans can expect all the core hits on tour, the likes of debut chart-topper Impossible, signature song Say You Won't Let Go, Naked, Rewrite The Stars, Train Wreck, Lasting Lover and Cars Outside.

James said: "It's the most production-heavy show I've done, with screens and fire – all the bells and whistles, a real spectacle.”

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster and Gigsandtours

Thursday, July 18

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds swoop in for one night only at Robin Park on Thursday.

The chart-topping icon is expected to perform classic Oasis tracks and hits from his celebrated solo career.

The original Rock ‘N’ Roll Star's special guests are Leigh’s very own Lottery Winners and the Slow Readers Club.

This Wigan gig is part of a summer tour which sees Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline across the UK.

Tickets are still available from Gigsandtours and Ticketmaster

Friday, July 19

The Lathums will take to the stage in their biggest headline show yet, supported by Jake Bugg, Brooke Combe and Alex Spencer.

The four-piece, consisting of Alex Moore, Ryan Durrans, Scott Concepcion and Matty Murphy, have taken the world by storm in recent years, with back-to-back number one albums.

They say fans can expect a night of music, mayhem and a wholesome time.

In an exclusive interview with Wigan Today Alex said: “Hopefully it will be a safe space where you can enjoy a nice bit of music and spend time with people you choose to be around, or people you might meet there on the day and might be friends with them for the rest of your life.”

Tickets are still available on Gigsandtours

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21

The week will be rounded off by two shows from Richard Ashcroft, performing in his home town for the first time since his iconic Haigh Hall gig in 1998.

Joining him at Robin Park on Saturday will be Britpop legends Cast, Liverpool’s Red Rum Club and Wigan’s fast-rising singer-songwriter Maxwell Varey.

Guests on Sunday are multi-platinum selling band The Zutons, hotly tipped Welsh indie quartet The Royston Club and Wigan’s upcoming band Stanleys.

In an exclusive interview with Wigan Today, Richard said: “It’s very exciting. I have been trying to do a gig in Wigan for years now. Originally the football stadium was going to be really difficult to pull off a gig there and I didn’t want to do Haigh Hall again, having done it with The Verve and it was really special. It was difficult to find somewhere.”

Final tickets for Sunday’s show are available at Gigsandtours and Ticketmaster