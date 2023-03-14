News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Watch: The Lathums busking session doesn't go to plan in a time before they were a huge band

Wigan band The Lathums secured their second Official Number 1 album last week with From Nothing to a Little Bit More.

By Iain Lynn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT- 1 min read

But they weren’t always the smash-hit four-piece they are today.

Back in June 2021, they took to the streets of their home town for an impromptu performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan band The Lathums celebrate their second album topping the charts
The Lathums play an impromptu gig in Wigan town centre
The Lathums play an impromptu gig in Wigan town centre
The Lathums play an impromptu gig in Wigan town centre
Most Popular

    But technical difficulties meant frontman Alex Moore ended up serenading the crowd with his acoustic guitar.

    But, as you can see from our video above, they didn’t seem to mind as the outdoor gig quickly attracted a large audience.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    The Lathums draw a large crowd to Market Place
    The Lathums draw a large crowd to Market Place
    The Lathums draw a large crowd to Market Place
    Wigan