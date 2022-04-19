Wigan and Bolton Lever Rotary Clubs join forces for Jubilee concert in aid of boroughs' hospices

A musical extravaganza organised by Wigan and Bolton Lever Rotary Clubs to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is taking place on the weekend of the special Bank Holiday celebrating her reign.

By Sian Jones
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:45 pm

Songs spanning the entire era of her 70 years on the throne will be performed at the Victoria Hall, on Knowsley Street, Bolton, on Saturday June 4, at 7pm.

The climax of the evening will be a Last Night of the Proms sing-along featuring Wigan mezzo-soprano Vicky Little, accompanied by renowned piano and organist Shade Black.

The band Beatroots, fronted by ITV's The Voice finalist Linda Jennings and The Nick Jackson Band, who will rebrand themselves as Mirrors Over Kyiv for the gig in a tribute to the bravery of people in Ukraine, are also on the line-up.

Bolton Lever and Wigan Rotary Clubs have joined forces to put on the concert

Money raised from the event will go to Bolton Hospice and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Tickets cost £7 and are available online at www.victoriahall.co.uk

Further information is available from The Victoria Hall Box Office: 01204 522569

Wigan singer Vicky Little who is performing on the night
