Wigan artists collaborate on exhibion

Wigan artists have collaborated to produce a magnificent art exhibition, Paper Birds: the culmination of a 12-month project which saw artists working with members of the community.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

It was made possible with National Lottery Community funding and organised by Wigan-based arts organisation Healthy Arts. The centerpiece of the project is 1,000 origami paper cranes, each with haiku poetry attached, hung from the ceiling to create a murmuration of handmade birds in flight.

The exhibition launches with displays, creative writing and live performances on Saturday March 25 from 2pm to 6pm at the Horrocks Gallery at Leigh Spinners Mill.

Performances of Flying The Nest will happen at 3pm and 4.30pm with films being shown at 2.30pm and 4pm. The visual arts exhibition will remain open during the Easter

holidays and can be accessed between 11am and 2pm on March 28 and 30, plus April 1, 4, 6 and 8.

from left, Brian Whitmore, Tonie Edwards, Louise Fazackerley, Joanne Edwards, David Jones and Aaron Pearce installing the artwork.

1. Paper Birds exhibition

from left, Brian Whitmore, Tonie Edwards, Louise Fazackerley, Joanne Edwards, David Jones and Aaron Pearce installing the artwork. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

1,000 origami paper cranes, each with haiku poetry attached, hung from the ceiling to create a murmuration of handmade birds in flight.

2. Paper Birds exhibtion

1,000 origami paper cranes, each with haiku poetry attached, hung from the ceiling to create a murmuration of handmade birds in flight. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan artists Brian Whitmore and Louise Fazackerley.

3. Paper Bird exhibition

Wigan artists Brian Whitmore and Louise Fazackerley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Just some of the 1,000 origami birds on display.

4. Paper Birds exhibition

Just some of the 1,000 origami birds on display. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

