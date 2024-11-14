Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan band Stanleys are looking forward to returning to their hometown for a sold-out show.

It is the first time that the four-piece will perform a headline show for three years when they take to the stage at the Monaco in Hindley on Friday, November 29.

The gig follows their successful support slot at Richard Ashcroft’s second hometown show at Robin Park Arena this summer.

Frontman Tom Cannon said: “Its amazing, its great to be coming back to Wigan I think its been nearly three years now since we played in Wigan on our own.

Stanleys will perform their biggest hometown show to a sold-out crowd

"It feels so special that we’ve sold it out and so early as well almost a month in advance.

"Its great to be able to come back to our hometown and do such a big gig and have the support of all the fans and the people we hold so dear to us,

"We’re really looking forward to it and hopefully we’ll put a show for them all.”

The gig will be an all-Wigan affair, featuring support from Maxwell Varey who also supported Richard Ashcroft in the summer.

Those who were lucky enough to get tickets can expect to see Stanleys longest show yet.

Tom added: “The Wigan music scene is doing so well at the minute so we wanted to portray that.

"There’s so many brilliant acts coming out, it just made sense to us.

"We’re going to put on a longer show probably the longest set we’ve ever done.

"We’re looking forward to that we want to try and play some songs from our back catalogue that we don’t normally play live.

"We’re going to throw in some new ones too that we think will be good for the live set.

"We’re really excited to showcase ourselves and the music we’ve been working on.”

This will be one of Stanleys last gigs for 2024 before they take a well-earned rest.

Tom said: “We’re winding down now this is like our finale of the year.

"We’ll get a nice break for Christmas and spend time with the family.

"We’re going to keep things ticking over with our writing and recording over the Christmas period.

"When you’re on tour you can write but in terms of getting ideas down its a bit tricky.

"So that will be our focus post-gig.”