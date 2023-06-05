The four-piece will be performing at The Camden Assembly in London on Friday, November 24 and Academy 2 in Manchester on Saturday. November 25.

The announcement followed a sold-out run of shows in May, where they performed to crowds in Newcastle, Glasgow, Cardiff and Southampton, alongside a string of high-profile festival performances which included Liverpool Sound City and Neighbourhood Weekender.

Stanleys

Earlier this year, Stanleys performed alongside Inspiral Carpets at their sold-out Royal Albert Hall show.

The band also announced its first festival headline spot, topping the bill at Isle of Wight Festival on the This Feeling stage later this month.