Wigan band Stanleys announce biggest headline shows to date
The four-piece will be performing at The Camden Assembly in London on Friday, November 24 and Academy 2 in Manchester on Saturday. November 25.
The announcement followed a sold-out run of shows in May, where they performed to crowds in Newcastle, Glasgow, Cardiff and Southampton, alongside a string of high-profile festival performances which included Liverpool Sound City and Neighbourhood Weekender.
Earlier this year, Stanleys performed alongside Inspiral Carpets at their sold-out Royal Albert Hall show.
The band also announced its first festival headline spot, topping the bill at Isle of Wight Festival on the This Feeling stage later this month.
They performed at The Lathums’ sold-out show at O2 Victoria Warehouse, as well as sold-out shows at the O2 Ritz with Jamie Webster and The Lottery Winners, and also sold out their own twice-upgraded headline Manchester Club Academy show.