Wigan band Stanleys announce biggest hometown show yet
The four-piece will performing at the Monaco in Hindley on Friday, November 29.
The announcement followed their successful support slot at Richard Ashcroft’s second hometown show at Robin Park Arena on Sunday.
In a social media post, Stanleys said: “Wigan! It’s been far too long so we’re coming home!
“We'll be playing our biggest hometown show to date on Friday November 29 at The Monaco. We hope to see you there for one big ol’ party.”
It will be the first time Stanleys have headlined a show in their home town in a number of years and comes after they ended 2023 with sold-out shows in Manchester and London.
The gig will follow a busy summer for Stanleys, featuring a sold-out headline show at the Jacaranda in Liverpool as well as festival appearances including Kendal Calling and YNot festival.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 9am.
