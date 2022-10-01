Wigan band Stanleys release new single ahead of tour
Wigan band Stanleys have released their latest single ahead of a UK tour in November which includes a Wigan date
After selling out Manchester Club Academy, Stanleys are back with details of a new single, new EP and a brand-new tour.
The upcoming EP, titled Time Waits For No One, will be released on all digital streaming platforms in November, the title-track was released on September 9 in a teaser for what’s to come.
The band said: “It’s a massive step up in terms of production, song writing and most importantly our performance as a band. The last 5 years of hard work and perfecting ourselves have culminated in this release.”
Also on the EP is recent single ‘Why Would I?’ which sees the songs protagonist reach a crossroads in their life before a ‘eureka’ moment where they realise a change is needed to find fulfilment.
The catchy chorus has already become a staple of the band’s live shows, with fans aloft on shoulders at recent gigs.
Lead singer Tom Concannon said: “The latest releases have a lot of meaning, some personal but we chose not to specify moments.
That way it can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people. We’ve had good feedback, people have told us it sounded like it was a song written precisely about them.”
Their UK Tour will see them head to a variety of cities before a homecoming show in Wigan on Saturday November 19 at the Old Courts on Crawford Street.