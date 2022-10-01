After selling out Manchester Club Academy, Stanleys are back with details of a new single, new EP and a brand-new tour.

The upcoming EP, titled Time Waits For No One, will be released on all digital streaming platforms in November, the title-track was released on September 9 in a teaser for what’s to come.

The band said: “It’s a massive step up in terms of production, song writing and most importantly our performance as a band. The last 5 years of hard work and perfecting ourselves have culminated in this release.”

Stanleys are due to go on tour later this year, including a gig at The Old Courts

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the EP is recent single ‘Why Would I?’ which sees the songs protagonist reach a crossroads in their life before a ‘eureka’ moment where they realise a change is needed to find fulfilment.

The catchy chorus has already become a staple of the band’s live shows, with fans aloft on shoulders at recent gigs.

Lead singer Tom Concannon said: “The latest releases have a lot of meaning, some personal but we chose not to specify moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That way it can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people. We’ve had good feedback, people have told us it sounded like it was a song written precisely about them.”

Their UK Tour will see them head to a variety of cities before a homecoming show in Wigan on Saturday November 19 at the Old Courts on Crawford Street.

Tom said: “Wigan has got to be up there as one of the shows we’re most looking forward to, it’s sold out already which is amazing and we haven’t played their in a good while.

“On our last tour so many cities caught us off guard and were nothing like we had expected, we’ve never done Sheffield either so we can’t wait to experience it. We hope everyone that comes to see us leaves the show and thinks ‘wow’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve certainly matured in the music scene over the last couple of years which has helped us grow, when we started out we were still trying to figure out the direction we wanted to go in.