Wigan band Stanleys set to release new single ahead of debut EP

Stanleys are preparing to release their debut EP

What’s Been and Gone, out Wednesday, is the second song from their upcoming debut EP Look Back, which is available from September 15.

The four-piece, who formed in 2018, have already released three singles so far, but this latest set of songs is set to be their biggest release yet.

Physical copies of the EP are available to preorder online, with the band producing a limited range of blue vinyls.

During lockdown they kept themselves busy with multiple online shows, as well as a performance at the DW Stadium.

Stanleys will join fellow Wigan band The Lathums on four dates of their UK tour.

They will head to Brighton, London and Southampton, as well as the sold-out show at Manchester O2 Academy Warehouse.