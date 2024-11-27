Wigan band The Lathums announce biggest ever Yorkshire show
The chart-topping four-piece will return to Leeds for Sounds of the City 2025 to headline a show in Millennium Square on Saturday July 12.
They will be supported by Wrexham indie band The Royston Club.
In a post on social media, The Lathums said: “Leeds, did you think we’d forgotten about you? Nah, We’ve got something extra special lined up.
“We’re thrilled to announce we’ll be playing Sounds of the City 2025 at Millennium Square, joined by special guests The Royston Club.”
Announcing details of the follow-up to 2022’s chart-topping second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit more, the band is releasing its third album Matter Does Not Define in March.
Described as “real” and “raw”, the album also features fan favourite No Direction, released earlier this year.
Presale tickets go live this Wednesday (November 27) at 9am: https://t.co/iUG8qKJW9D
The general sale takes place on Friday November 29 at 9am.
