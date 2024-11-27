Wigan band The Lathums have announced the biggest show to date across the Pennines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-topping four-piece will return to Leeds for Sounds of the City 2025 to headline a show in Millennium Square on Saturday July 12.

They will be supported by Wrexham indie band The Royston Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lathums

In a post on social media, The Lathums said: “Leeds, did you think we’d forgotten about you? Nah, We’ve got something extra special lined up.

“We’re thrilled to announce we’ll be playing Sounds of the City 2025 at Millennium Square, joined by special guests The Royston Club.”

Announcing details of the follow-up to 2022’s chart-topping second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit more, the band is releasing its third album Matter Does Not Define in March.

Described as “real” and “raw”, the album also features fan favourite No Direction, released earlier this year.

Presale tickets go live this Wednesday (November 27) at 9am: https://t.co/iUG8qKJW9D

The general sale takes place on Friday November 29 at 9am.