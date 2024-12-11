Wigan band The Lathums have announced an intimate hometown show for one-night only.

The four-piece will perform an acoustic set at Feast at the Mills on Saturday December 28.

All profits from ticket sales will go to the Chance to See charity.

The Chance To See Fund, initiated as a partnership between Curious Minds and The Lathums is a rare opportunity for Wigan-based young people and organisations to access funding exclusively for the borough.

Since the project’s inception in late 2022, funds have been raised through a variety of sources.

This includes online donations by fans, proceeds from special edition vinyl releases and on-the-gate donations at some of the band’s biggest shows.

Inspired by a lyric from The Lathums' 2021 single How Beautiful Life Can Be, this fund was created in response to the cost-of-living crisis and inspired by the band’s own successes, having had access to music as teenagers and as part of their further education.

The fund is dedicated to reducing stress, worry, and social isolation among young people by providing opportunities to be creative, build skills, and realise their dreams.

The charity says that from its evidence and experience, it knows that children who participate in arts and creativity do better in school and are happier and healthier.

The fund is already supporting young Wigan Borough musicians to attend singing lessons and develop guitar skills.

In a social media post, The Lathums said: “Chrimbo-Limbo plans: secured.

“We’re breaking the post-Christmas lull with an intimate, home-town acoustic gig at Feast At The Mills.

“All profits from ticket sales will go to our charity, A Chance To See, helping children explore music and other creative opportunities.

“It’s a one-night-only event, and tickets are very limited, so here’s how to secure yours:

“Order any format of our new album, including our brand new Acoustic CD that is available for a limited time only) from Record Store UK before 12 pm on Thursday December 12 (link in bio).

“Those who have made a purchase will receive a ticket code to their email by 9am on Friday morning.

“Tickets will then go on sale at 10 AM on Friday December 13— and we wish you the very best of luck!”