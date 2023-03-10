Concluding a week-long nail-biting race to the top, the Wigan-formed rock group – comprising Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Matty Murphy – reach the summit in a photo finish against rapper slowthai.

Previously, the foursome enjoyed chart-topping success with their 2021 release How Beautiful Life Can Be.

Announcing the news on their Twitter account this afternoon, the band said: “18,000 Lathums strong and we can’t thank you all enough. With the outright dedication and power of the community that we have amassed, we have managed to clinch a consecutive No.1 album with our second body of work.

"This is a statement for all to hear, that the power we hold together through love and compassion can take us anywhere, and that you can never underestimate the power of the common people.”

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, The Lathums said: “Hello loves! This is a group effort, but it’s mostly come from [the fans].

“We write the songs, but they wouldn’t have the place that they have in the world without you lot. This is a thank you to our community that we’ve created and brought together. You don’t understand the power that we hold together. It’s going to be the best ride ever!