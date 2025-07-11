From their Wigan roots to stages across the globe, The Lathums have reached the midway point of their whirlwind 2025 world tour, marking the occasion with the release of a brand new single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot on the heels of their third album Matter Does Not Define, the band has released a new single, Cobblestones — a choppy, Johnny Marr-style jangle track with dub-infused echoes of The Clash — just as festival season heats up at home and abroad.

With a rapidly growing global following, The Lathums are preparing for their most ambitious international run yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the release of Cobblestones, the band sets their sights on shows in Australia, Japan, and Singapore, including a major slot at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

The Lathums will be performing in Far East Asian and Australia for the first time

These dates mark their first-ever performances in the Asia-Pacific region.

The release also precedes a landmark moment for the band in the UK: their biggest headline show to date at Millennium Square, Leeds, on Saturday July 12, as part of the Sounds of the City series.

Five years on from their breakout hits The Great Escape and Fight On, The Lathums continue to turn major live milestones into near-routine triumphs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a Glastonbury appearance, a triumphant 11,500-capacity homecoming at Robin Park, and a sold-out 14-date Matter Does Not Define tour — including back-to-back nights at Manchester’s O2 Apollo — the band now looks beyond the UK, setting their sights on new international horizons.

Cobblestones will feature on a special four-track Matter Does Not Define Bonus EP, available as a limited white-label vinyl edition from Friday August 22.

The EP follows the band’s third album, which secured a third consecutive top five spot on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Singer and songwriter, Alex Moore, said: “Cobblestones’ started when I was in my teens and started paying close attention to the world around me, the streets, the buildings, the way history leaves its mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where I’m from, cobblestones seem to be everywhere, and they started to feel like a symbol for the stories and truths buried under modern life.

"The song is about what gets covered up, not just by concrete or tarmac, but by politics, ego, and time.

"It's about how we build over the past and try to move on, but the past is still there, just beneath the surface.”