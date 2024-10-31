A Wigan bus service provided the inspiration for the title of a band’s new EP, it has been revealed.

The Lilacs have announced their second EP is named The 395 (To Forever) and will be released on March 21.

The “395” in the title is a reference to a bus service in Wigan which the band’s members used growing up.

It is not the first time they have used local references in their music, with early single Vicarage Road harking to their home town and the band’s name a tribute to staff at The Lilac Centre at Whiston Hospital, who looked after guitarist Sam Birchall’s mother during her battle with cancer.

Wigan band The Lilacs

Sam said: "We’re buzzing to release The 395 (To Forever), a record filled with the tales of our youth – late nights, lost loves and growing up in the North. These songs are our memories, but in music form, and we hope the fans will resonate with them.

"This is by far our best work to date and we’re proud to have put this out to the world. We’ve definitely turned things up a notch with this record and almost it feels like the start of a new era of The Lilacs.”

The EP announcement follows the release of new single Where You’ve Been Hiding and comes as the band prepares to play their biggest headline show to date at the sold-out 1500 capacity Manchester O2 Ritz on Friday.

The Lilacs recorded both the single and the EP with producer Joe Cross.