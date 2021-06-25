Wigan-born musician's delight at Open Mic UK final place

John Churton

John Churton, who went to Hindley High School, is one of 32 artists left in the running for the last stage of Open Mic UK.

This year the competition is taking place virtually, with the competitors having to send videos of themselves to the organisers rather than performing in person.

The 24-year-old, who currently lives in Edinburgh, said: “I’ve done original songs throughout the competition. I’ve got through three rounds now.

“Even at the quarter final stage there were more than a dozen shows with 25 people in each. The semi-final had 80 or 90 people in it and the final has 32, so it has really got cut down.

“I’m just glad to be in the final and to be able to say I was in it.”

John is an extremely well travelled musician, having spent several years touring around Europe and busking.

He has lived and performed in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland in recent years before returning to the UK.

He has now spent around two years studying in the Scottish city and plans to do a music course.

As well as battling through the rounds of Open Mic UK John has also recently released his latest single Mr Leprechaun, which was inspired by his first trip to Ireland and is about gambling in life and taking chances whatever the consequences of that might be.

Each year some 10,000 acts enter Open Mic UK as the search for the country’s finest singer-songwriters, vocalists and rappers who have not yet signed to a label takes place.

Acts can sing their own tracks or cover versions and performances in any genre are encouraged.

Music industry professionals, including representatives from major labels, are on the judging panel at every stage of the competition.

The overall winner receives a cash prize as well as mentoring and publicity packages, with previous Open Mic UK champions going on to sign for music industry giants such as Capitol Records and Atlantic Records/Universal.

For more information about John’s music visit www.johnchurton.com

For more about the competition, visit www.openmicuk.co.uk/