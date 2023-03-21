News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough's twin town is to be celebrated in a cultural week

French culture is set to be celebrated in a special week with a jam-packed schedule of events that Wigan borough residents are invited to attend.

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

Francophonie Week runs from Monday March 27 tol Saturday April 1 – and was set up to celebrate the ongoing twinning of Angers in France and Wigan.

Events, including cocktail-making classes, a quiz, cinema, cheese and wine tasting and a language café, will take place across the borough in Wigan, Leigh and Tyldesley.

The entente cordiale between Wigan and Angers has been fostered for decades now. Here are volunteers flying the French flag at last year's Rotary Club community day in Wigan town centre
    Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “Our lasting friendship with Angers was made over 35 years ago and remains strong to this day.

    “I’m so excited that we can offer our residents with what’s set to be a brilliant schedule of events.

    Culture is a really important part of what we offer here at Wigan Council, including in the delivery of our cultural manifesto The Fire Within, and we’re really excited to celebrate Francophonie Week.”

    The town’s twinning began with a cultural exchange between two colleges and was made official on September 10, 1988.

    The beautuful city of Angers
    The twinning has continued to grow over the years and now involves a wide network of organisations, including businesses, schools and colleges, sports, and culture.

    The Ambassadress of Angers, Lucie Thecua, said: “I am very excited about the upcoming events and to share a little of my culture with the residents of the borough: there are a lot of different events for everyone.

    “Whether you like watching films, tasting French food, making French-themed cocktails, testing your French knowledge and language, or doing crafts with your family, there is something for everyone.”

    For full details of events visit http://www.visitwigan.com/Events/Fracophonie-Week.aspx

    WiganChris ReadyCultureFranceWigan Council