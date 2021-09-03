Wigan Casino anniversary weekender close to selling out

Wigan Casino

The weekender will mark the 48th anniversary of the iconic venue, and will take place at the Charles Dickens on the 24, 25 and 26 September, with tickets priced at £10

Organiser and DJ Russ Winstanley is excited to welcome people and expects it to be a good event.

He said: “It will be brilliant to be back with like minded people. Everyone will be there enjoying the music. We have so many great memories, Wigan has done so much for the scene.

Russ Winstanley

“This has been billed as an up close and personal event, because it is only for 300 people. The Charles Dickens hosts a regular northern event, so we thought it was a good idea.

“Normally we would do it in very large venues but with Covid it couldn’t go ahead. Throughout the last seven years we’ve also been doing them at Butlins for 8,000 people, but we couldn’t do that either.”

The event will feature former DJ’s and singers, including Tommy Hunt, who did a live album at the venue, as well as releasing a hit record.

Between 1973 and 1981, the Casino had over four million Northern Soul fans visiting, with around 12,500 every week.

Mr Winstanley was behind the idea for them to host their regular allnighters.

Since it closed, he has written a book about Wigan Casino as well as DJing at places around the world, including Dubai.

The money raised from the celebration will be donated to multiple charities, including Derian House.

