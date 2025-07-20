Wigan’s rising indie rock sensation is preparing for its biggest headline performance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casino Club are set to bring their electrifying sound to The Lodge at Deaf Institute in Manchester on Friday August 15.

Known for their anthemic tracks like Lose Control and Begging You, the four-piece have been working hard on bringing their biggest ever headline gig to Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their raw energy and infectious hooks, the band promise an intimate yet high-octane show in the 140-capacity venue, offering fans a chance to experience their talent up close.

Casino Club

The show comes off the back of new single Left It All Alone which has proven to be on track to be one of the band's most popular releases.

Casino Club is made up of Marcus Grimshaw (vocalist/rhythm guitar), Alex Porter (Lead Guitar), Mike Grimshaw (Bass) and Stee Grimshaw (Drums).

The band was formed post-lockdown in 2021 and draws inspiration from the like of Catfish and the Bottlemen, The K’s and Kings of Leon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This past year has seen the four-piece release debut EP Now You Want It, which gathered rave reviews and national radio play, including Record of the Week on XS Manchester as well as sold out headline shows in Liverpool.

Casino Club are looking to continue to grow their fanbase and will be supporting The Lilacs in February next year.

Tickets for the Deaf Institute show are on sale now via See Tickets and Skiddle.

More details about the gig are also available via the band’s social media pages and on Spotify.