Oscar Peterson, regarded by one of the greatest ever pianists of any genre of music, will be celebrated at the latest gig hosted by Wigan Jazz Club.

It’s the centenary of the keyboard great this summer and the Dear Stockdale Quartet will be performing new arrangements of his compositions and music from famous albums such as Night Train, We Get Requests and The Canadiana Suit.

The quartet brings together four of the UK’s finest jazz musicians to showcase the music of Canadian Peterson, who died in 2007, and organisers from the Music Continuum say “this is a show that brings the infectious swing and virtuosity that symbolised Oscar’s groups.”

Dean Stockdale is on piano with Tim Williams on guitar, Gavin Barras on bass and Gaz Hughes on drums.

Piano great: Oscar Peterson

The performances are part of the Jazz Club’s acclaimed Sunday Jazz series at Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Vauxhall Road and they take place this Sunday, May 25, beginning at 12.30pm. Tickets are £13 and are available here.

Ian Darrington from the Music Continuum said: “This concert wasn’t booked just because of my love of Oscar Peterson’s music, but also because we know a large number of you love his music and that you won’t want to miss it.”

And a jazz great in person will finally be in Wigan on June 6 when American jazz and cabaret singer Salena Jones at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, at 7.30pm.

She was to have performed at the 2023 Wigan International Jazz Festival but was forced to pull out due to ill health.

Salena Jones will be performing in Wigan next month

Jones has a career spanning an amazing nine decades and featured on the same bills as Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington.

Tickets are £18 and available online or from Peter Fletcher by ringing 07848 818276