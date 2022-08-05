Wigan musician Jacob Maguire and band Porij excited for the future as tour dates and EP beckons

Jacob Maguire, 23, from Orrell, joined the band Porij last December after meeting other members at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

The band had already been together for four years – and now it is about to embark on a very busy time, with the announcement of a new EP and tour dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Maguire, 23, from Orrell, performing in the band

The band has racked up more than 200,000 listeners a month on Spotify and this summer the group has already performed at Glastonbury Festival and Kendal Calling.

Regular features on both Radio One and Radio Six are continuing to boost their reputation.

Jacob said: “I started playing the guitar when I was around 10 years old or so, then began to take it seriously once I turned 16 or 17.

“Ever since then, I’ve known that music is my calling in life.”

Porij members Eggy, Jacob, James and Nathan

He said of the band’s future: “We’re doing really well and all look forward to seeing where the next 12 months takes us a group.”

The band is playing at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on August 31, as part of the entertainment during The Hundred cricket competition.

The group writes both collectively and individually.

A spokesman explained that each member records their segment alone, then the sounds are merged together.

The band members believe it is impossible to pin them down to a specific genre of music.

The EP, titled Outlines, will feature four tracks, including Automatic and Figure Skating.