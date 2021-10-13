Andrew Cantwell

Andrew Cantwell, from Standish, shared his fifth track Happiness Is Not A Destination on all platforms at the end of September.

CDs are also set to be available from the beginning of November.

Cantwell, who is originally from Scotland, started his musical career following the tragic death of his wife Diane in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The father of two was encouraged by his son Dylan to sign up at The Music Project (TMP) Music College in Pemberton, from which he graduated with a distinction.

His latest song, which can now be viewed on YouTube, features Merry Hell’s John Kettle, who also produces and engineers Cantwell.

The musician has lived in Wigan since 2002 after growing up in Renfrew near Glasgow.

CDs can be purchased and donations can be made via Cantwell’s Paypal.